ZDNet has reported that the Interville internet cafe in World Square in Sydney's CBD has been raided today by the Australian Federal Police. It's alleged the cafe provided "extensive" access to pirated material including illegally downloaded music and movies. At least 10 AFP agents and officers were reported to be involved in the raid, which involved the execution of a search warrant and interviews with employees.
Piracy raid in Sydney
I believe Today/Tonight or ACA aired a story yesterday (Monday) that featured a reported going in there undercover and buying a whole bunch of illegally copied movies. Looks like someone at the AFP was watching TV monday night.