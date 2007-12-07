Pick the Greenest Christmas Tree

Eager to put up a Christmas tree but want to make sure you're making the environmentally greenest choice? Web site The Daily green suggests several green options that won't require cutting down and transporting trees or buying oil-derived fake plastic trees, like going for a live, plantable tree, decorating a tree outdoors, or—if you must—buying US-made artificial trees to reduce the carbon footprint from transportation. If you do decide to go the live tree route, here's how you can pick and care for a live Christmas tree. Photo by life_through_a_viewfinder.