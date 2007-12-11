Picasa 2.7 Beta for Linux Adds Web Album Features

Linux only: Google has released a "preview" of its photo management and editing suite Picasa, giving Linux users the same ability to upload to web albums as Windows and Mac users have had for months. That alone might make it worth the beta download, but Picasa 2.7 also includes edit version saving, support for reading more RAW files and reportedly faster direct camera importing—which, in my experience, can be pretty darned slow in the current stable version. Picasa 2.7 Beta is a free download (through repositories or packages) for Linux systems only.