Take great Christmas photos

Christmas is a great time to take lots of photos - often it's the only time that you get your extended family or friends together in the same room. The Digital Photography School blog has put together a list of tips for taking great Christmas photos. Along with some technical advice, it also had a couple of great ideas for setting up photo opportunities. For example - set the camera to 'continuous shooting' mode to capture the excitement of kids opening their presents. I also loved the idea of setting up your own 'photo booth'.
You can set up your booth anywhere (it may just be a chair or place to stand against in well lit position with a fairly plain background) and invite guests to pose for a photo when they arrive. But here's the fun part - once your booth is set up, if you have a tripod, consider setting the camera to a short self timer and inviting guests to drop in and photograph themselves throughout the party.
A slightly more sophisticated effort than just handing out disposable cameras and telling people to go for it, but you'd get better quality photos as a result.
If you have any other Christmas photo tips, please leave them in comments.
Thanks for the tip, Darren!
16 Digital Photography Tips for Christmas [Digital Photography School]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink