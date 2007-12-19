Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Take great Christmas photos

too_many_toys.jpgChristmas is a great time to take lots of photos - often it's the only time that you get your extended family or friends together in the same room. The Digital Photography School blog has put together a list of tips for taking great Christmas photos. Along with some technical advice, it also had a couple of great ideas for setting up photo opportunities. For example - set the camera to 'continuous shooting' mode to capture the excitement of kids opening their presents. I also loved the idea of setting up your own 'photo booth'.
You can set up your booth anywhere (it may just be a chair or place to stand against in well lit position with a fairly plain background) and invite guests to pose for a photo when they arrive. But here's the fun part - once your booth is set up, if you have a tripod, consider setting the camera to a short self timer and inviting guests to drop in and photograph themselves throughout the party.
A slightly more sophisticated effort than just handing out disposable cameras and telling people to go for it, but you'd get better quality photos as a result.
If you have any other Christmas photo tips, please leave them in comments.
Thanks for the tip, Darren!

16 Digital Photography Tips for Christmas [Digital Photography School]

