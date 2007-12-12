Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Patch Up Office with Microsoft Office 2007 SP1

office-sp1.pngWindows only: Microsoft has just released their first service pack for Microsoft Office 2007, promising lots of bug fixes, performance enhancements, and improved security. You can grab a full list of improvements here (DOCX alert!), but the update claims to have tackled all of the top software problems as reported by the Dr. Watson bug reporting system in addition to more popular bugs like the Excel multiplication bug. This service pack will be pushed out through Windows Update in the next three to six months, but you can grab it online now directly from Microsoft.

The 2007 Microsoft Office Suite Service Pack 1 (SP1) [Microsoft via OfficeRocker]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles