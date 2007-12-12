Patch Up Office with Microsoft Office 2007 SP1

Windows only: Microsoft has just released their first service pack for Microsoft Office 2007, promising lots of bug fixes, performance enhancements, and improved security. You can grab a full list of improvements here (DOCX alert!), but the update claims to have tackled all of the top software problems as reported by the Dr. Watson bug reporting system in addition to more popular bugs like the Excel multiplication bug. This service pack will be pushed out through Windows Update in the next three to six months, but you can grab it online now directly from Microsoft.