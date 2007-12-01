Paint Your Car for $75

DIY web site Instructables details the poor man's method for painting a car for around $75 with a combination of Rustoleum, mineral spirits (paint thinner), foam brushes, sandpaper, and some painter's tape. You may not result in a fully professional finish, but if you're looking for a cheap method to improve the looks of your not-so-hot paint job without spending much to do it, this method might be for you. If you're thinking about giving it a try, be sure to check out this video for application instructions.