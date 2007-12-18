Organize Your Mac with File Actions

Mac OS X only: Freeware utility File Actions monitors user-defined locations and automatically moves files around your Mac using a set of user-defined rules to keep your Mac organized. File Actions is reminiscent of previously mentioned Hazel, though it's lacking the impressively robust set of rules for when and how to move or trash files. The main difference, though, is that File Actions is free (as opposed to $22 for Hazel), so if you have a tough time keeping your desktop clean and your files organized, File Actions might be worth a try.