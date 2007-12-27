Organize and Extend Your Notes Online with Springnote

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

springnote_center_cropped3.jpg Free note-taking web application Springnote offers a method of jotting down thoughts and organizing projects that require more than just a little text. Its markup-friendly text editing resembles a TiddlyWiki in some ways, but the Ajax-y interface allows you to drag and drop pictures, import and export files in nearly any handy format (HTML and Word docs included), and there's a wealth of nice-looking templates for creating to-do lists, calendars, and the like. All the now-standard features, like 2GB of file storage and collaboration, are there, along with a growing number of mashups utilizing Twitter, Firefox, and other tools. Springnote requires a free sign-up to use, but OpenID users can log in with their existing accounts.

Springnote [via Download Squad]

