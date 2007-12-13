Opt out of receiving junk mail

I often grumble about the amount of junk mail that pours through my letter box and wish I could nuke it like I do the spam that comes through my email inbox. The waste of paper is just obscene. I glare especially hard at junk mail delivery people when I see them shoving their junk mail into mail boxes with "no junk mail" stickers on them. I thought there was nothing to be done about junk mail - but I was wrong!

The Australian Catalogue Association has a code of conduct saying members and their deliverers will not deliver materials to addresses displaying a "No Advertising Material" sign. This appears to be a voluntary code of conduct, but there's a fairly long list of companies signed up to abide by it. The signees also agree not to litter or deliver when the mailbox is overflowing!

You can contact the Distribution Standards Board to add your address to the "do not deliver" list. They'll also provide you with a free reflective No Advertising Material sticker. Mail a stamped, self addressed envelope to:

DSB Sticker, PO Box 7735, St Kilda Rd, Melbourne Vic 8004.

Note that this won't stop all unsolicited mail - newspapers are exempted, along with political pamphlets.

The DSB also provides a hotline for consumers to report illegal or irresponsible distribution practices. It is 1800 676 136.

I am signing up today!

Thanks for the tip, Mary!