Opt Into New Features with Google Apps for Your Domain



The main complaint about using the otherwise-excellent Google Apps For Your Domain is that Google rolls out new features (like coloured labels) to vanilla Gmail accounts sooner than GAfyD accounts. But not any more? Eagle-eyed reader Limekiller saw a checkbox in the GAfyD settings labeled Turn on new application features to my domain before they are rolled out to all Google Apps customers. According to the big G, you check that baby and your GApps account gets new features at the same time they're rolled out to non-domain Google services. I just checked off the box in both my GApps accounts and alas, no coloured labels yet. But this might be the thing that speeds up those features' appearance. To opt into new features early, from the GApps Dashboard, go into Domain Settings' General tab and check off the magic box. Thanks, Limekiller!