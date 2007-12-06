OpenOffice.org identifies security vulnerability

OpenOffice.org has identified a highly critical security vulnerability in its open source word processing package OpenOffice 2.3 and prior versions.

In the security advisory OpenOffice.org warned of a security vulnerability in HSQLDB, the default database engine shipped with OpenOffice.org 2 (all versions) which could allow attackers to execute arbitrary static Java code by manipulating database documents to be opened by a user.

OpenOffice.org has asked users to update to version 2.3.1 which is unaffected by the security vulnerability in the previous versions. You can download OpenOffice 2.3.1 here.