Open source blog FOSSwire points to a keyboard shortcut that's dead simple, but might not be apparent to even long-time users of GNOME-based systems like Ubuntu or Debian. With the desktop focused, hit the / (forward slash) key to bring up an auto-completing prompt that opens up a Nautilus file browser window on whichever folder you end up on. Hitting Ctrl+L does much the same, but starts with your home directory pre-written in the prompt. For accessing your documents and media, it's at least faster than mousing to the "Places" menu.
Open Folders Quickly Using Forward Slash Key
