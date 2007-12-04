Open Clamshell Packaging with a Can Opener

The gift-giving season is upon us, and that means the battle between you and the stubborn plastic clamshell packaging standing between you and your new gadget is in full swing. Reader Karthik writes in with a very simple and clever alternative to cutting up your hands on the pointy and stubborn plastic:

I had a "duh" moment yesterday after I had cut my hands trying to open a Logitech optical mouse from its death-to-the-theives blister pack. My home scissors weren't up to cutting the thick plastic, and I had to use my hands after a while. THEN, my eyes fell upon the can opener (a standard rotary one) sitting innocently in the drawer. I used that to open the next blister pack, and man, was that a breeze!

Previously mentioned dual-blade package opener is designed for just such situations, but if the can opener does the trick, I salute you, can opener. Thanks Karthik! Photo by papalars.