Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Open a Folder of Bookmarks with the Mousewheel Click

Accidentally happened upon this Firefox gem today: If you click a bookmarks toolbar folder with your mousewheel, the 'fox will open all the sites up for you in tabs. (If it's a long list of bookmarks, Firefox will politely ask if you really want to do that.) Of course, you can also open links in a background tab with the mousewheel, and close background tabs by mousewheel-clicking on them. These shortcuts are worth upgrading to a new mouse alone. Here are more tips on working with groups of tabs in Firefox.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles