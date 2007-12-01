November '07's Most Popular Posts

If you spent most of November passed out in a tryptophan coma, have a big helping of the month's most popular posts:
- Lifehacker Guide to Election Day We compiled all the information you needed for voting in the federal election, from where to vote to how to get results by SMS. Bookmark this page for three years from now. :)
- Build a Hackintosh Mac for Under $800 "If the high price tag for Apple hardware has kept you from buying a Mac but you're willing to roll up your sleeves and get adventurous, you can build your own 'Hackintosh'—a PC that runs a patched version of OS X Leopard."
- First Look at Firefox 3.0 "With the release of the much anticipated Firefox 3 looming just around the corner, we got our hands on the latest beta build of your favourite browser to get a closer look at exactly what changes and exciting new features you can expect from the upcoming release of the 'fox."
- Make the Most of Your Dual Monitors "Now that you've added another monitor to your computer setup, you've got double the screen real estate to get things done—but are you putting all that space to good use?"
- Turn Your Old PC into a Webapp Monster with gOS "As more and more full-featured web applications look to replace traditional desktop apps, the concept of a web-based operating system has gained a lot of momentum."
- Better Gmail 2 Firefox Extension for New Gmail "Google updated Gmail, and now we're following up with Better Gmail 2, a Firefox extension that adds features to the new Gmail interface."
- Hackintosh vs. Mac Pro vs. MacBook Pro Benchmarks "How does my Hackintosh stack up to the Apple-built competition? To find out, I put my Hackintosh, a Mac Pro, and a MacBook Pro through the paces."
- Top 10 Free Video Rippers, Encoders, and Converters "To have your favourite clips how you want them—whether that's on your DVR, iPod, PSP or desktop—you need the right utility to convert 'em into the format that works for you."
- Ensure a Fast Internet Connection When You Need It "Your internet connection is an indispensable part of your life, but between BitTorrent, Xbox Live, web browsing, and VoIP, sometimes there's not enough bandwidth to go around."
- Hot Image Your PC's Hard Drive with DriveImage XML "You don't need a complicated boot CD or expensive software to create a restorable system disk image for your PC: free utility DriveImage XML can save a full, working snapshot of your Windows hard drive while you work on it."
