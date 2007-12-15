Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Newseum lets you tour the world via headlines

newseum.pngNewseum - the Interactive Museum of News -  is a bricks and mortar museum being built in Washington DC, but its website already has a wealth of information including "Today's Front Page" -  snapshots of front pages from over 400 newspapers in 40 countries around the world.
You can view the front pages via lists of newspapers, or in a photo gallery format, but the map view is perhaps the coolest.
By selecting the map view, you can select a region of the globe and mouse over the map to be shown the front page of the newspapers in that area. It's a nice visual way to take the news pulse of the globe, although the international representation so far seems sparse. Today's front pages returned only 1 newspaper from London, and only 2 from Australia (the Sunday Age and the Courier Mail).
Thanks for the tip, Cam!

Today's Front Page [Newseum]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles