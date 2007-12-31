New Year's Resolutions: Yea or Nay?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

balldrop_sm.png The New Year is almost upon us, a time of relentless weight loss product commercials and self-improvement talk. Personally, I love to make resolutions. That said, hitting the gym on January 2nd is a nightmare, and you can work on improving yourself any time of year. So before we hit you with a barrage of New Year's resolution posts, we want to know:

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Two years ago almost 65% of you were all "Bah, humbug!" about resolutions. State your case on resolutions this New Year in the comments. Photo by Joe Shlabotnik.

