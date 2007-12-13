Most Popular Microsoft Office Templates of 2007

Microsoft Office Online lists its top templates and downloads of 2007, which includes fax cover sheets, resume templates, clip art, and a personal monthly budget spreadsheet, as well as software like the free (read-only) PowerPoint Viewer and Save as PDF add-in. Personally I've grabbed that "Professional design" fax cover sheet a few times myself this year. All the templates, clip art and downloads are free and work with MS Office (though some may work in OpenOffice.org and other Office-compatible programs as well).