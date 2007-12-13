Microsoft Office Online lists its top templates and downloads of 2007, which includes fax cover sheets, resume templates, clip art, and a personal monthly budget spreadsheet, as well as software like the free (read-only) PowerPoint Viewer and Save as PDF add-in. Personally I've grabbed that "Professional design" fax cover sheet a few times myself this year. All the templates, clip art and downloads are free and work with MS Office (though some may work in OpenOffice.org and other Office-compatible programs as well).
Most Popular Microsoft Office Templates of 2007
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink