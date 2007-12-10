Make use of the space between the edge of your monitor and the screen with a miniature printable calendar. Similar to the Compact Calendar, the Monitor Strip Calendar is great for referencing dates at-a-glance. The Monitor Strip Calendar is available as a free PDF download and comes in vertical and horizontal versions. Additionally, the calendar comes in colour (pictured above) and black and white. Sometimes the simple ideas make all the difference!
Monitor Strip Calendar
