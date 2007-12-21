Microsoft (or rather it's PR company) made Fortune magazine's list of the 101 Dumbest Moments in Business list for 2007, for its gaffe when it inadvertently sent a dossier on Wired journalist - to the journo himself. The 13 page dossier described him as "tricky" among other things - and of course became a pretty meaty story for Wired itself. That little PR disaster is old news, but I thought Fortune's list might make for some cruisy Friday afternoon before Christmas reading. :)
Microsoft makes the "101 Dumbest Moments in Business" list
Comments
Thx Sarah,
And for a list of other similar PR disasters (including some Aussie specific ones) check out my PR Disaster blogsite:
http://www.prdisasters.com/?p=479