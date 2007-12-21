Microsoft makes the "101 Dumbest Moments in Business" list

Microsoft (or rather it's PR company) made Fortune magazine's list of the 101 Dumbest Moments in Business list for 2007, for its gaffe when it inadvertently sent a dossier on Wired journalist - to the journo himself. The 13 page dossier described him as "tricky" among other things - and of course became a pretty meaty story for Wired itself. That little PR disaster is old news, but I thought Fortune's list might make for some cruisy Friday afternoon before Christmas reading. :)