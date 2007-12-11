MapQuest Adds Gas Cost Calculator

Mapquest has added a new feature on its Gas Prices page that pops up a small, simple calculator that can help you figure out how much it will cost to, say, visit your in-laws. Gas cost calculators are, of course, nothing all that new, but Mapquest's tool sits on the same page as its local gas price finder, eliminating at least one step in the process. Mapquest also added alternative fuel stations to its local gas listings for those rocking a diesel, bio-diesel, or other eco-conscious wheels.