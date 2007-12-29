Windows only: Freeware application WinMover resizes, moves, maximizes, restores, closes, and performs other windows manipulation tasks with ease using a combination of your mouse and the Alt key. For example, if you want to resize a window, rather than pushing your mouse to find the few pixels around the window that switch your mouse to the resize cursor, just press and hold your Alt key, click the right mouse button anywhere on the window you're resizing, and drag it around to the proper size. To move a window, hold Alt, left-click anywhere on the window, and drag away. Close? Alt-double-left-click. The shortcuts are fully configurable and very useful for manipulating your windows, especially if you don't mouse with sniper precision. WinMover is freeware, Windows only, and Download Squad's demo (above) gives a great overview.
Manipulate Windows Quick-Like with WinMover
