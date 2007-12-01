Make Your Own Holiday Eggnog

Nothing ushers in the holiday season like a tall, thick glass of eggnog, and web site HolidayKitchen offers a nice video step-by-step for cooking up your very own batch of eggnog. Whether you prefer a virgin eggnog or with a touch of grandpa's cough medicine, it looks relatively simple (though I'd throw in some nutmeg). For a slightly more refined alternative, you might want to check out Food Network star Alton Brown's eggnog recipe. Got your own holiday favourites? Let's hear what you go homemade with over the holidays in the comments.