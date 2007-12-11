Make your own 3D world from paper

This nifty earth relief globe was created using paper modelling. The images used to create the globe were taken from the National Geophysical Data Center - NOAA Satellite and Information service website. The template to make your own was kindly made available by paper modelling enthusiast Giuseppe Civitares on the PaperPino website. Download the template in PDF format here.
[via MAKE]
