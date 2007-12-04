Make Random, Pronouncable Passwords with PWGen

Windows/Linux: Command-line utility PWGen generates random, meaningless passwords but uses letter and number combinations that can be pronounced and memorized. Simply typing "pwgen" and hitting enter will shoot back a screen full of passwords to choose from, helping to prevent shoulder-surfing sneaks, but you can easily hone down and customise the results with a few command-line switches. Those seeking to store and generate more random passwords should check out suites like KeePass, but for low-security applications like websites, PWGEn can quickly serve up some helpful nonsense. PWGen is a free download available in many Linux repositories and as a Windows installation at the link below.