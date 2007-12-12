Make Huge, High-Quality Photo Mosaics in Linux

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

apple_mosaic_1.jpg The fsckin w/ linux blog points Linux users to a really cool tool that creates detailed (and extremely huge) photo mosaics out of your own pictures. All that's required is a folder full of pictures, a free command line tool named metapixel and, well, enough memory to process and open the output picture if you just copy and past the blog's instructions (try knocking the "=-scale=X" value down a bit). We've shown you web sites and Windows programs that get similar results, but metapixel puts out results that are ready for your local print shop. Using the linked guide requires a free download of metapixel, which is available in some Linux repositories or as a download.

Generate Awesome Photomosaics on Linux with Metapixel [fsckin w/ linux]

