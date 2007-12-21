Make Grooming Greener and Cheaper with Wet Shaving

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

razor_scaled.jpg
The Zen Habits weblog has a guest post by wet shaving enthusiast John Koontz, who offers both an introduction to the concept of the most traditional way to lose the stubble and a few compelling reasons to try it. Among the incentives:

Outside of the $100 initial investment (of a straight razor and bowl), the daily consumables cost pennies a day. For instance, where a marketing driven cartridge razor can cost over $3 a piece, a typical double edge blade costs a quarter, a savings of over $140 per year on blades alone.

For more advice on getting a closer, less irritating shave, regardless of whether you go the scary straight-razor route or stick with dispoasables, check out Merlin Mann's tips and another helpful guide. Photo by baronbrian.

The Zen of Shaving: How a Double-edge Razor Can Change Your Life [via LH Australia]

