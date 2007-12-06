Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make an Ubuntu Backup Live CD/DVD with remastersys

Ubuntu/Mint Linux only: The HowToForge posts a helpful guide to installing and using command-line utility remastersys to create a live CD or DVD of your Ubuntu or Linux Mint system. We've previously featured the graphical tool Reconstructor as a fine way to choose programs and options for your system, but remastersys offers a total system backup, including files and settings, from one terminal command. Remastersys is a free download for Ubuntu and Mint Linux that requires adding a third-party source to your repositories, and using it may require having your installation CD or DVD handy.

Creating Your Own Custom Ubuntu 7.10 Or Linux Mint 4.0 Live-CD With Remastersys [HowToForge via The Linux Tutorial]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles