Make an Ubuntu Backup Live CD/DVD with remastersys

Ubuntu/Mint Linux only: The HowToForge posts a helpful guide to installing and using command-line utility remastersys to create a live CD or DVD of your Ubuntu or Linux Mint system. We've previously featured the graphical tool Reconstructor as a fine way to choose programs and options for your system, but remastersys offers a total system backup, including files and settings, from one terminal command. Remastersys is a free download for Ubuntu and Mint Linux that requires adding a third-party source to your repositories, and using it may require having your installation CD or DVD handy.