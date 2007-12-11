Make an iPod Touch or iPhone Dock with a Dollar Bill

Already spent enough cash to put that iPhone or iPod touch under the tree that you're not bouncing with excitement at the idea of dropping more cash on a video stand... and you love origami? With Swiss photographer Enrique Pardo's dollar bill stand for the iPhone or iPod touch video you can roll your own DIY stand with nothing more than a dollar-bill-shaped piece of paper. Pardo uses a Benjamin for his stand, but you won't think I'm crazy to suggest you could use a twenty or even (gasp!) a one dollar bill. And if you're giving one of these hot gadgets this holiday season, why not throw in a cheap little stand (there's also the comparatively simple business card stand) and put your.gift over the top?
