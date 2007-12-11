Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make an iPod Touch or iPhone Dock with a Dollar Bill

Already spent enough cash to put that iPhone or iPod touch under the tree that you're not bouncing with excitement at the idea of dropping more cash on a video stand... and you love origami? With Swiss photographer Enrique Pardo's dollar bill stand for the iPhone or iPod touch video you can roll your own DIY stand with nothing more than a dollar-bill-shaped piece of paper. Pardo uses a Benjamin for his stand, but you won't think I'm crazy to suggest you could use a twenty or even (gasp!) a one dollar bill. And if you're giving one of these hot gadgets this holiday season, why not throw in a cheap little stand (there's also the comparatively simple business card stand) and put your.gift over the top?

The $100 iPhone/iPod Touch Stand Made from a Piece of Paper [Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles