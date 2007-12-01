Make a Modular Start Page with Symbaloo

At this point in the Personalised Homepage Wars of 2007, you've probably compared the major contenders and either chosen a victor or gone an alternate route. Yet semi-recent newcomer Symbaloo is bravely charging into the fray, and it's got a bit of ammunition to use. Most noticeably, the layout is designed for maximum customisation, letting you arrange links to searches, RSS feeds and external sites however you'd like. Like iGoogle and others, you can create multiple desktop spaces, and each default box gives you a seemingly non-biased choice among search providers. And while not entirely efficient, the "news" desktop's photo-based spread of top stories is pretty snazzy. Have you stopped even considering a start page switch at this point, or are you still open to suggestions? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments. Thanks Pieter!