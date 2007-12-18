Make a Heating Pad for Next to Nothing

Whether you're trying to keep warm or dull aches and pains, a heating pad can offer some soothing relief. Before you head to the store, open your dresser and cupboard, and you might find everything you need to make one yourself. All it takes is two pieces of cloth (or an old sock), any of a number of grains such as rice, oatmeal, or flax seed, and a tiny bit of sewing or cutting. The TipNut blog includes a number of ingredients you can throw in to make your DIY heating pad into a headache reliever or a fragrant relaxing helper. For someone just getting into the shoveling routine again, this sounds worth having on hand.