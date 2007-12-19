Make a Draft Dodger with Paper Towel Tubes

If cold air is seeping in under your door (and you've visions of your money flying out the door courtesy of your heating bill), you can make your own "draft dodger" to block out the cold. Blogging Mom Carolyn made one with paper towel tubes, hot glue, some powerful magnets (to keep it in place), and festive fabric. In about 10 minutes, for about 2 bucks, she's saving money and her toes from the cold. Crafty!