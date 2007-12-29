Make a Backup Google Account

If you've thought about the damage of having your Google account disabled or hijacked—like with the script vulnerability that left one designer completely out of the loop—it might be time to do something to ensure all your Google tools can't be taken away in one fell swoop. The Google Operating System blog recommends a few moves to ensure uninterrupted access to your web apps, such as cloning your email into a new account, sharing Google Calendar and Reader, and creating extra authorized accounts. It's not a total solution, but as the author points out:

... You'll still be able to read your email, send messages, post blog posts, check your calendar, add new events, access important documents etc.