LogMeIn Free for Mac released

A free Mac version of remote PC access software LogMeIn has just been released. LogMeIn Free for Mac can be downloaded here. You'll need to create a (free) account. Once installed on your Mac, the software will let you connect to and control your Mac from a browser via a Windows, Mac or Linux PC as well as the Apple iPhone and other handheld
devices.
LogMeIn Free for Mac runs on OS X v10.4 (Tiger) and v10.5 (Leopard).
I haven't tried out the Mac version of LogMeIn, but we previously reviewed LogMeIn for Windows here and told you how to use LogMeIn to provide remote tech support here.
