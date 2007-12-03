Live Frugally

Could you survive on $US35,000 a year? How about if you had 5 children between the ages of 10 and 21? Apparently, one family in Arizona, known as America's Cheapest Family, is able to do so. By planning carefully, organising a budget, shopping wisely, making sacrifices, and communicating, the family of seven is able to live well within its means without feeling particularly pressured to make ends meet. The key is to be determined, persistent, and to prioritise frugal living, because after all, it is a lifestyle choice.