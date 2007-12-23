Live a Happier Life

Have you ever been sad over mistakes of the past? Sure, we all have. Have you ever looked around at your environment and thought about effectuating change within it? If not, perhaps you should, because those changes will be reflected within yourself. Website Hack Yourself contains a collection of articles that are intended to bring you into moments of increased self-awareness, of excitement about living, and about being happy. It's not worth it to dwell on the past; just look at the present and toward the future. Find the demons within you and exorcise them—you don't need to let negative perceptions permeate your thoughts.

Amaze yourself with spontaneity and let go of the obstacles that you feel are getting in the way of your successes. The collection of articles within Hack Yourself are very short and the entire website is not a terribly long read, so if you're really looking to stroll down the path of self-improvement for 2008, it's highly recommended. Photo by sillydog.