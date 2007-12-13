Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Store and manage music with all those extra gigabytes in your Gmail account with previously mentioned Gmail File Space extension, now known simply as Gspace. Just install the extension, upload some music, and then enter Player mode. From there you can create playlists from the music you've uploaded and play them in the embedded flash player. It's a bit of a hassle setting Flash to play files from Gmail (you have to change your Global Flash settings), but if you jump through the hoops it's pretty cool to be able to store music and build playlists from your Gmail account.
Listen to Music and Playlists from Gmail with Gspace
Comments
Pretty sweet beginning 2008 their will be 6gb available!