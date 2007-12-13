Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Listen to Music and Playlists from Gmail with Gspace

gspace-player.png Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Store and manage music with all those extra gigabytes in your Gmail account with previously mentioned Gmail File Space extension, now known simply as Gspace. Just install the extension, upload some music, and then enter Player mode. From there you can create playlists from the music you've uploaded and play them in the embedded flash player. It's a bit of a hassle setting Flash to play files from Gmail (you have to change your Global Flash settings), but if you jump through the hoops it's pretty cool to be able to store music and build playlists from your Gmail account.

Gspace [via Victor Martin Garcia]

Comments

  • Xenp Guest

    Pretty sweet beginning 2008 their will be 6gb available!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles