Lifehacker Zeitgeist 2007

2007's been another fantastic year here at Lifehacker, and in case you've missed any of it, today we've got the highlights reel. In the spirit of the Google Zeitgeist, I've put our data-crunching elves back to work yet again to calculate the most popular posts and tags here on Lifehacker this year, as well as the most busy commenters and bloggers. After the jump, get Lifehacker's 2007 Zeitgeist.
WARNING: Ahead you will find the most meta, navel-gazey post you'll ever see on Lifehacker all year 'round. Forgive us; we're data nerds who can't help ourselves. Promise you won't see another post like this until next year.
Most Trafficked Posts in 2007
While traffic isn't a perfect pointer to our best content, it's a pretty good way to see what posts resonated with our readers most. Here's a big helping of 2007's most popular posts (that were published in 2007).
- Lifehacker Code: Better Gmail (Firefox extension)
Lifehacker readers love their Firefox, Gmail, and Greasemonkey rolled all into one package. If you're using the new version of Gmail, you want Better Gmail 2.
- Turn a flashlight into a handheld burning laser
Oh, the controversy! Watch out, you'll poke someone's eye out!
- Burn almost any video file to a playable DVD
DIY DVDs right here.
- Add music and movies to your iPod from any computer without iTunes
Ditch iTunes and use your iPod without it.
- Build a Hackintosh Mac for Under $800
Get Leopard on a home-built PC; all the Mac goodness without the Mac hardware.
- How to Track Down Anyone Online
Everyone wants to find out what they're ex is up to.
- Turn your Windows Mobile phone into an iPhone
No iPhone in your pocket? Make do with your Windows Mobile phone.
- Top 10 iPhone applications
So you DO have an iPhone? Install these apps on it.
- Top 10 USB thumb drive tricks
Ways to put that little drive on your keychain to good use.
- Transform Your Classic Xbox into a Killer Media Center
Don't get rid of your old Xbox; turn it into an incredible, full-featured media center.
- Jerry Seinfeld's Productivity Secret
Get Seinfeld's best advice for getting good at comedy (and anything else.)
- How to crack a Windows password with Ophcrack Live CD
Get back on your locked-out Windows PC.
- Top 10 Free Computer System Recovery Tools
Fix up that old PC with these essential (and free) tools.
- Copy DVDs to your iPod
Get DVDs on your iPod.
Interestingly, our top two viewed posts in 2007 weren't published in 2007 at all (thank you, Google.) More than a year later, How to dual-boot Windows XP and Windows Vista and Turn your $60 router into a $600 router still top the charts for our most trafficked posts.
Most Frequently Used Tags of 2007
Wanna know how much Windows versus Mac versus Linux coverage we do? Here's a list of the top tags we editors used most frequently in 2007.
- Downloads (4,635 posts)
- Windows (3,037 posts)
- How To (1,819 posts)
- Mac OS X (1,706 posts)
- DIY (1,701 posts)
- Firefox (1,404 posts)
- Google (1,343 posts)
- Household (1,043 posts)
- Search Engines (1,006 posts)
- Digital Photos (859 posts)
- Email (838 posts)
- Web Publishing (798 posts)
- Firefox Extensions (767 posts)
- Health (718 posts)
- Money (717 posts)
- Travel (695 posts)
- iPod (676 posts)
- Gmail (645 posts)
Most Commented-on Posts
Some posts garner more discussion (and begging) than others. Here are our top five most commented-on posts of 2007.
- Get 'yer Joost invites here! (1,696 comments)
Commenters scrambled to get invites to the then-closed Joost beta.
- Screenshot Tour: Watch TV over the internet with Joost (623 comments)
Joost again!
- Lifehacker Code: Texter (Windows) (365 comments)
Bug reports, feature requests and more came streaming in on Adam's Texter app.
- How to get invited to be a Lifehacker commenter (289 comments)
Commenters tried to show their best face here in order to get entry to the LH comments community.
- Lifehacker Code: Better Gmail (Firefox extension) (265 comments)
More bug reports and feature requests on the Better Gmail Firefox extension we put together.
- What Software Did You Pay for This Year? (205 comments)
Readers plugged their favorite pay-for software.
Most Frequent Commenters
Lifehacker is nothing if it's not an incredibly knowledgeable community of folks swapping ideas and tips in our comments. Ever wonder who our busiest commenters are? I did, and my data-crunching elves did not disappoint. Here's a list of the Lifehacker readers who have commented the most this year. (Embarrassingly, I'm at the top of the list. Clearly I like to hear myself talk.)
- Gina (1,176 total comments)
- Adam (751 comments)
- cvaldes1831 (717 comments)
- phoenix (467 comments)
- poscogrubb (421 comments)
- Acid Reign (383 comments)
- infmom (365 comments)
- monkeyboy (350 comments)
- HeartBurnKid (340 comments)
- Torley (312 comments)
- nemof (273 comments)
- narsil (262 comments)
- engtech (262 comments)
- cpatch (256 comments)
- NineTailedFox (253 comments)
- jzerocsk (244 comments)
- Grungydan (240 comments)
- zolielo (223 comments)
- HowToGeek (216 comments)
Editor Productivity Report
Finally, since we go on about productivity every day, we thought we'd report back all the editors' posting rates this year at Lifehacker. We've had more great writers on Lifehacker in 2007 than ever before, some who we lost and some who we gained. Since Adam and I were on board all year through, we both clock in with the lion's share of the 5,500 posts published on site this year. However, Adam gets the grand prize for most posts with a total of 1,689 (beating me out by just one!). Here's the rest of the self-indulgent breakdown:
Thanks for an amazing 2007 at Lifehacker. I think I speak for all of the LH editors when I say what privilege it is to interact with you all every day here. Rock on!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink