Lifehacker makes the Top 30 Aussie blogs

I got an email overnight from Meg who maintains the Top 100 Australian Blogs list, letting me know that Lifehacker has rocketed into the Top 100 for the first time, reaching #29. I was really chuffed, it's so good to know that people are reading and enjoying our Antipodean version of Lifehacker. Thanks to you guys for reading, and thanks to Meg for the email that made my night last night. I think this is the closest I'll ever get to knowing what it feels like to have your single enter the charts "with a bullet". :)

We want to keep improving too, so please help us by filling out the reader survey. You have until 21 December to fill it out and go into the draw to win a $250.gift voucher. Have an awesome weekend everyone. :)