Lifehacker makes the Top 30 Aussie blogs

I got an email overnight from Meg who maintains the Top 100 Australian Blogs list, letting me know that Lifehacker has rocketed into the Top 100 for the first time, reaching #29. I was really chuffed, it's so good to know that people are reading and enjoying our Antipodean version of Lifehacker. Thanks to you guys for reading, and thanks to Meg for the email that made my night last night. I think this is the closest I'll ever get to knowing what it feels like to have your single enter the charts "with a bullet". :)

lifehacker#29.pngWe want to keep improving too, so please help us by filling out the reader survey. You have until 21 December to fill it out and go into the draw to win a $250.gift voucher. Have an awesome weekend everyone. :)

Comments

  • Jeremy Smith Guest

    Congratulations!

    0
  • Meg Guest

    Hi Sarah

    I thought you'd want to know :) Congratulations and keep up the great work.

    0
  • Bryce Whitty Guest

    Good stuff Sarah. Congrats! Wont be long till we see you at the top of that list.

    0
  • Chris Bowden Guest

    Congrats Sarah! Go Aussie go!

    0
  • Chris Guest

    Interesting when Lifehacker AUS first started I thought it would be my least read version of the local editions of the Gawker group's blogs. Yet, I find I click the ol' US Edition link a lot less with this one. A lot lot less. I think the local content is superb here. Congrats :)

    0
  • idodialog Guest

    well done, but the best thing is there are some aussie comments!

    0

