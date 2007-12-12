Lifehacker AU to interview Crikey's Stephen Mayne

This week I had the opportunity to interview independent journalist-cum-shit stirrer Stephen Mayne - the founder of Crikey, and more recently the Australian social news aggregator Kwoff and the shareholder activist and news website, The Mayne Report.
How did a technophobe manage to create one of Australia's most successful independent online news services, and end up videoblogging on YouTube? It's an interesting story and you'll see it on Lifehacker AU later this week. :)
This week I had the opportunity to interview independent journalist-cum-shit stirrer Stephen Mayne - the founder of Crikey, and more recently the Australian social news aggregator Kwoff and the shareholder activist and news website, The Mayne Report.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink