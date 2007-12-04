Learn to Pronounce Words with HowJSay

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Find yourself stumbling over those ten-dollar words you've read before but don't quite know how to say? Pronunciation search site HowJSay offers instant audio of a huge catalog of words correctly read. Although the words seem to be read mostly by British speakers, American English alternatives are provided for most words that sound different across the ocean. HowJSay might make for a handy Firefox search plug-in when you're preparing for your next speech or presentation.

HowJSay.com [via MakeUseOf.com]

