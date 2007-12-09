Learn Linux with Basic Commands

If you've ever wanted a handy guide of Linux commands, look no further than the One Page Linux Manual. Learn the commands to move files, mount filesystems, change permissions, and print items (among other things) with this short guide that explains each command and describes what it does. Since the guide is about 8 years old, a small handful of the listed commands may not apply to your Linux distribution, but even so, it's a handy reference for the common commands that don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.