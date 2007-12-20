Launchy 2.0 Adds Polish, Easier Configuration



Windows only: Open source keyword launcher Launchy grows up a little with a 2.0 release. Most of the changes seem to be in the interface—polished icons, better skinning support, transparency and fade effects, and other visual tweaks. But program options have been condensed into one window, plugins are more customisable, and the launcher seems more configurable overall. It's important to note that any plugins and skins Launchy users currently have won't work with 2.0 (yet), and your configuration file will be wiped away, so you might want to make a few notes before upgrading. Just jumping into Launchy? Check out Adam's screenshot tweaking tour and guide to taking Launchy beyond applications. Launchy is a free download for Windows only. Thanks Troy!