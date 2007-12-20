Just a quick reminder that the our reader survey finishes on Friday (ie tomorrow), so if you'd like to help us make Lifehacker AU a better read, or would like to get your hands on a $250 gift voucher, please fill it out! It should only take about 5 minutes, and you'll go in the draw to win a voucher for Coles/Myer, David Jones, Harvey Norman or Bunnings. Sweet!
Last chance to fill out the reader survey
Comments
I work in market research and if you guys need any help in analysing the results I'd be more than happy to help!