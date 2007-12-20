Keep Windows Up to Date Quickly with Appupdater



Windows only: Install and remove programs, update all your applications at once and build your own Linux-style repository for Windows with AppUpdater, an unassuming but powerful free program for Windows. Similar to the Apt or Yum applications in Linux, AppUpdater saves you browsing time and guess work while installing from a big list of programs, including a number of Lifehacker favorites—but you can roll your own repository of programs as well. But Appupdater is more than just a low-tech installer—its real power lies in two simple commands.

Once you've got a good set of programs installed, you simply run (or schedule an automatic process to run) two lines from the Windows command prompt to make sure you've got the latest of everything:

appupdater —update

appupdater —upgrade

Like its Linux parents, Appupdater has a large number of switches for advanced functions, but its basic features are real time savers. Appupdater is a free download that works with Windows 98 and later systems.