Keep It Professional at the Company Holiday Party

Ah, the holidays—the only time of year the boss ponies up for an open bar and your co-workers get drunk and stupid together after hours. The Dumb Little Man weblog details how to avoid slinking into your cubicle humiliated and hungover the day after the company holiday party. All of this is common sense advice that may seem unnecessary, but a reality check before you face all that free eggnog, holiday cheer, and that cutie three cubicles down dressed to the nines might help. How do you enjoy yourself with your co-workers at the holiday party without losing your job? Tell us in the comments.