Improve Windows Fonts with ClearType

Weblog Of Zen and Computing describes one of the absolute must-do-right-away Windows tweaks out there: turning on ClearType. By default in Windows (XP at least, not sure about Vista), text looks pixelly and thin. When you turn on ClearType, everything gets pretty and smooth as silk. Yes, we mentioned ClearType in our Top Windows tweaks, but it's such a big improvement it's worth its very own post. Those of you with LCD monitors can also adjust your settings with the ClearType Tuner.