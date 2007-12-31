Ideal Ways to Store Fruits and Vegetables

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

small_fridge.jpgHave you opened your refrigerator's crisper drawer lately? If not, chances are that the fruit and veggies you've stored in there may be moldy. Perhaps, according to the Unclutterer weblog, it's better to look for more ideal options to store your perishables. For example, you should put tomatoes in an aerated basket out of direct sunlight, but not in a refrigerator because refrigeration causes tomatoes to lose their smell and taste. Additionally, you can store corn in the freezer, but lettuce should never be frozen. Contrary to popular belief, you can refrigerate bananas too. The skin might darken but the fruit within is safe to eat. It's much better to put apples on the refrigerator shelves rather than in the crisper drawer so there is proper air circulation around the fruit. In the end, the Unclutterer blogger decided to do without the refrigerator crisper drawer altogether.

  • Michelle Banks Guest

    I have some other tips:
    1) Store different fruit and vegies in seperate plastic bags before putting them in the fridge to retain moisture
    2) add a "refrigerator ball" to your produce draw or fruit bowl to absorb the ethylene gas and decrease spoilage
    3) Put a paper towel in your produce draw to absorb excess moisture
    4) Make sure that any dying leaves or parts of the produce are taken off before storing

    0

