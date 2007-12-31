Ideal Ways to Store Fruits and Vegetables

Have you opened your refrigerator's crisper drawer lately? If not, chances are that the fruit and veggies you've stored in there may be moldy. Perhaps, according to the Unclutterer weblog, it's better to look for more ideal options to store your perishables. For example, you should put tomatoes in an aerated basket out of direct sunlight, but not in a refrigerator because refrigeration causes tomatoes to lose their smell and taste. Additionally, you can store corn in the freezer, but lettuce should never be frozen. Contrary to popular belief, you can refrigerate bananas too. The skin might darken but the fruit within is safe to eat. It's much better to put apples on the refrigerator shelves rather than in the crisper drawer so there is proper air circulation around the fruit. In the end, the Unclutterer blogger decided to do without the refrigerator crisper drawer altogether.