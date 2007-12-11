How to Index Your Paper Notebooks

Author Tim Ferriss says he takes notes "like some people take drugs," filling paper notebooks with book highlights, ideas, dream descriptions, lists, brainstorming, contacts, questions, and anything else he wants to remember. Ferriss writes:

I trust the weakest pen more than the strongest memory, and note taking is—in my experience—one of the most important skills for converting excessive information into precise action and follow-up.

Then he describes how he chooses, indexes, and organizes his paper notebooks, using size and flexibility plus hand-written page numbers to find what he needs later.

While I love the idea of taking thorough, well-organized notes consistently (and I try to do just that), I don't see myself either flipping through paper notebooks a year from now or transcribing my scribbling to digital documents as I go. How do you take notes while you read books, attend seminars, and go to meetings? Let us know in the comments. Students, see more on how to take study-worthy notes with the Cornell note-taking method.