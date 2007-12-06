How to Climb Out of $35,000 in Debt

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

longroad_sm.pngPersonal finance writer J.D. Roth is walkin' the walk over at his site Get Rich Slowly, where he just celebrated eliminating $35,000 worth of debt. That's 35 THOUSAND DOLLARS, people. It took him 20 three years of being committed to new habits, like setting goals, tracking every penny he spent, lowering expenses, and bringing in extra income. Check out his full post for the way becoming debt-free changed his career, too. Congratulations, J.D.! What an incredible accomplishment.

Free at Last! Saying Good-Bye to 20 Years of Debt [Get Rich Slowly]

  • Debt Relief Guest

    Wow - $35,000 in 2 years - that's an amazing accomplishment.

    Hat's off to him to change so much.

